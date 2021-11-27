What supply chain mess? For Buy Nothing devotees, it's not a problem

The explosion in Buy Nothing Facebook joiners caused groups to become so large that they became difficult for local administrators to handle. So, they "sprouted," the groups' word for splitting membership into even smaller neighborhoods. This has happened so often that the names of some Buy Nothing subdivisions gradually acquired a level of complication never anticipated.

Ramona Monteros, a mother of two who lives in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, joined her group in 2018, when it had just 40 members. It grew to 400 members in pre-pandemic 2020, and new members continued to pour in.

"We got up to around 1,800 people and then we split. And so now my group has around 800 members," Monteros said, noting that the long-winded name for her hyperlocal membership is now the following mouthful: Buy Nothing NoHo Arts (North)/North Hollywood (Central), Los Angeles.

Decluttering was one of the things that drew Parsons to the Buy Nothing Project.

"I found out about Buy Nothing in a minimalism group where people were downsizing," she said. But it's the smartphone app that excites her.

"The app has been something that has been a dream to help us move off of Facebook. Facebook can be really hard to run groups on, especially with the size that Buy Nothing got to be," Parsons said.