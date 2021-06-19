What renters need to know with the national eviction moratorium set to expire

The national eviction moratorium mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic protected roughly 11 million households from eviction, according to Ava Farkas, executive director of the Metropolitan Council on Housing, a tenants advocacy group in New York.

“We think it’s a huge mistake for the federal eviction moratorium to expire,” Farkas said.

Housing is health issue and evictions are bad for public health, Wang says. “Just because COVID-19 cases are going down, that doesn’t mean evictions are quote-unquote safe.”

What renters facing eviction should know

While advocates like Wang and Farkas say more needs to be done to protect renters from eviction, it’s unlikely that policy will change in the next few weeks to allow those who are behind on their rent to stay put.

Even so, they both emphasized that resources are available to renters, even once the moratorium protections expire.

“Every state has this money from the federal government that needs to be spent by the fall,” Farkas said. “Renters should contact their local housing organization or their Congress people and senators and ask for help connecting to these programs in their states.”