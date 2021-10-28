What really happened to Dorothy's ruby slippers that went missing in Minnesota?

"I really liked the intimacy you get in a small town. Everyone knew each other," said Ramchandani, who ended up exchanging family photos by text with sources during the pandemic. "You'd be talking with someone, and they'd say, 'Oh, you should interview blah, blah, blah. Just go across the street.'"

Mattson said the response in his town has been mostly positive. Some of his fellow officers listened to episodes during their breaks at the station. No arrests have been made in connection with the theft. Mattson said the case is now in the hands of the FBI.

C13 Originals won't reveal how many people have tuned in throughout the rest of the country, but it's safe to say that the story has all the ingredients of a hit podcast. According to Edison Research, three of the top 10 podcasts of the past year were "Serial," "Crime Junkie" and "My Favorite Murder," all of which fall under the true crime genre.

At the very least, the podcast may inspire people to go back and watch "Wizard of Oz" for the umpteenth time. That's exactly what Darby did this past July.

"My husband fell asleep, but my mother-in-law and I were singing along to all the songs," she said. "One of the fascinating things about the movie is that it always feels a little different. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

