I often have clients tell me they have lost their motivation and think something is wrong with them.
You see, when they first started their fitness program, they were on FIRE! They were motivated to get their workouts in nearly six days a week, and planning and preparing their food was easy.
As they went on their journey, these things that were once easy when they were excited and motivated became a chore for them.
So, what happened?
Nothing, this is normal.
Motivation is a feeling and can be fleeting – it will come and go. The problem is that most people rely on motivation to do what they know they are supposed to do.
If you are lacking motivation, there is nothing wrong with you, but you cannot use that as an excuse to not do what you need to do to reach your goals.
This is when dedication needs to kick in.
When you are dedicated, no matter how you feel, you do it! If you want to be successful at anything long term, you need dedication and commitment, not motivation.
As they say, motivation gets you going, and dedication keeps you going.
So stop using “not having motivation” as an excuse for why you're not doing the things you need to do.
No one on this planet is motivated all the time (no matter what they post on social media), yet they have the dedication and commitment needed in order to succeed. Dedication and commitment are not a genetic disposition. It’s not something you’re born with; it’s something you need to work on and demand of yourself.
Raise your expectations of yourself and change your life! As always, “Get your mind right, get your life right.”