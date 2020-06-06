What happens to neighborhood appeal if the coronavirus closes small businesses for good?

PHILADELPHIA — A neighborhood coffee shop on the walk to work. A gym on the way home. A theater or concert venue a few blocks away. An assortment of restaurants and bars ready to satisfy changing moods.

Potential home buyers evaluate the characteristics of properties — numbers of bedrooms and bathrooms, parking, prices — but often just as important are the convenience and the sense of community that a neighborhood’s shops, restaurants, and entertainment bring. And right now, these businesses are feeling the financial sting of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fate of residential real estate in certain city neighborhoods could be linked to the fate of small businesses, just as those businesses have helped raise interest in those neighborhoods, said Philadelphia Realtor Jamie McFadden, of Team Whetzel at Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We know that the economic powerhouses of our small little neighborhoods are our amazing, iconic local restaurants” and other businesses, he said. “They drive the success of our neighborhoods. They help drive the value of our homes.”

Too many vacant storefronts can signal to potential home buyers or renters that the community as a whole is not thriving.