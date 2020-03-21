What does 90-day tax payment delay mean for filers?

Will I be penalized for waiting to pay?

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

No. During this unprecedented delay, individuals and corporations will not be subject to interest or penalty payments.

What if I'm getting a refund?

If you are expecting a refund, continue to file as usual. As of now, the IRS is still processing returns and sending out refunds.

Does this apply to my state taxes, too?

No. Check with your state tax authority to see about any changes to due dates. Some are not extending their deadline, others are following the federal model and others still are setting their own deadlines. California, for example, has bumped its date for filing and payment of state taxes to June 15.

How will this help the economy?

It’s unclear.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin estimates that taxpayers will be able to keep $300 billion in the economy for now. And some tax and economic experts say any extra cash in the hands of Americans is helpful because many will be struggling to get by.

However, some say the tax delay will not provide widespread financial relief.