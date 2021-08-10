Western Nebraska fire near containment as it reaches fifth day

A wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle is burning for the fifth day, but fire crews from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska have successfully contained most of the fire.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that the 60,000-acre fire in Banner County is now 95% contained.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly to control and contain the Hackberry Fire,” said NEMA Incident Commander Ralph Moul. “A full complement of staff arrived at the fire to support firefighters and minimize impact to landowners and homeowners in the area. The moderate drought and warmer weather patterns through the summer definitely fueled this fire.”

Twenty volunteer fire departments with 120 fire engines have been on scene to work the wildfire.

