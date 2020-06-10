Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal

Wendy’s says its beef supply has returned to near-normal levels across its system after shortages at some restaurants tied to the pandemic.

It was a month ago that Wendy’s reported that some of its restaurants were out of hamburger due to shortages caused by meat processors shutting down plants because of coronavirus outbreaks among their workers.

On Monday, the Dublin, Ohio-based company, which has six restaurants in Lincoln, said the problem has been largely resolved.

“The company and its supply chain partners effectively managed through this disruption by allocating beef to all Wendy’s system restaurants, with deliveries occurring two or three times a week, consistent with normal delivery schedules,” the company said. “The company also shifted its marketing efforts in the short term to focus on chicken products in an effort to alleviate pressure on beef demand.”

Wendy’s, like other restaurant chains, has been wrestling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

