Wells Fargo to raise minimum wage in most markets ahead of Congressional hearings

Wells Fargo said Wednesday it will raise its minimum wage in most of its U.S. markets by the end of the year, the latest in a flurry of employee and customer benefits the bank has announced ahead of two Congressional hearings on the bank next week.

The minimum wage hike will correspond to the cost-of-living in respective markets. Employees in New York and San Francisco, the most-expensive tier of cities, will see a $5 per hour raise to $20 an hour.

One tier below, Wells workers in Washington D.C. have a minimum wage of $18 an hour, and below that are Charlotte and Des Moines at $16 an hour.

The cheapest markets, like Salisbury, will see no change from the current $15 per hour companywide minimum wage, in place since 2018.

Wells Fargo employees can check an internal website to see how much, if at all, the minimum wage will change in their area, according to spokesman Peter Gilchrist. While higher than the federal minimum wage, it’s still below that of peer Bank of America, which, as of the end of the first quarter of the year, will pay a minimum of $20 an hour.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has hundreds of employees in Lincoln.

