Wells Fargo expects dividend cut as coronavirus roils financial system

Wells Fargo expects it will shrink its dividend when it announces second-quarter earnings in July, the San Francisco-based bank said Monday.

It will be the bank’s first dividend cut since the financial crisis.

The move came after the Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress tests of the country’s largest banks Thursday, in which it barred them from buying back their own stock or increasing dividend payouts to shareholders in the third quarter.

Despite the restrictions, the regulator said that banks were generally still well-capitalized during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Among the restrictions the Fed announced Thursday was that third quarter dividends couldn’t exceed the average of the firm’s net income for the last four quarters. For the big banks, the limitation was only expected to immediately affect Wells Fargo, according to analysts.

In the Monday announcement, the bank did not specify by how much it would cut its dividend, which currently stands at 51 cents per share. Also on Monday, Charlotte-based Bank of America said it would keep its dividend flat at 18 cents per share.