Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

"The good news is organizations are great at innovating, but they need to be as innovative in terms of how they manage and retain employees as they are in the core of their business," said Texas A&M professor Klotz.

Based on conversations he's had with people this year, he believes we may see a shift toward shorter workweeks as employers try to accommodate shifting demands. "A number of people don't want to work 40 hours a week, they want to do 20 or 30, with the understanding that there's less pay," Klotz said. "You might think, 'Oh, these are millennials who don't want to work as much,' but a lot of people I talk to are people near retirement, saying they could work another 10 years at 30 hours, but not 40."

Klotz has also seen some companies shift to offering annual monthlong sabbaticals to avoid burnout and sees offering more flexible work-from-home arrangements as part of a retention strategy.

"From a research standpoint, one of our fundamental needs as human beings is the need for autonomy," Klotz said. Employers demanding a return to in-person work are "asking us to give up this fundamental need we've had satisfied during the pandemic" by working at home.

But shifts in benefits and working structures won't be enough to keep people who want a major change.