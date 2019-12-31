WEDNESDAY'S BOWL CAPSULES

CITRUS BOWL
No. 13 CFP Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 14 Michigan (9-3)
Time: Noon. TV: 8. Site: Orlando, Florida. Series: Tied, 2-2.
The lowdown: Alabama will seek a win that would likely assure the Crimson Tide a 76th consecutive appearance in the top 10 spots of the AP Top 25 poll. If that happens, it would tie Oklahoma (and presumably Clemson) for the fifth-longest such streak in history. Michigan is trying to reach the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
OUTBACK BOWL
No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-3)
Time: Noon. TV: ESPN (34). Series: First meeting.
The lowdown: The last time Minnesota finished the season in the AP Top 25 was 2003, when it beat Oregon in the Sun Bowl and wound up No. 20 in the final poll. The Golden Gophers are 8-8-1 all-time against Southeastern Conference teams and are looking for their first win over a SEC opponent since beating Alabama 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl. Auburn played one of the most difficult schedules in the nation and is trying to get its fourth win over a ranked team this season.
ROSE BOWL
Oregon (11-2) vs Wisconsin (10-3)
Time: 4:10 p.m. TV: ESPN (34). Series: Wisconsin leads 3-2.
The lowdown: The 106th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is mostly for bragging rights in the game's traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 rivalry. Oregon can cap its breakthrough second season under coach Mario Cristobal with its first Rose Bowl victory in five years. Wisconsin is going for its first win in Pasadena in 20 years and a sixth consecutive bowl victory overall.
SUGAR BOWL
No. 5 Georgia (11-2) at No. 7 Baylor (11-2)
Time: 7:50 p.m. TV: ESPN (34). Series: Georgia leads 4-0.
The lowdown: Georgia gives itself a chance to finish in the top five with a win and redeem itself for a 28-21 loss to Texas in the previous Sugar Bowl. Baylor goes for its first victory over Georgia and second Sugar Bowl triumph. The Bears also might need to win to finish with a top-10 ranking.