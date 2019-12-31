WEDNESDAY'S BOWL CAPSULES

CITRUS BOWL

No. 13 CFP Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 14 Michigan (9-3)

Time: Noon. TV: 8. Site: Orlando, Florida. Series: Tied, 2-2.

The lowdown: Alabama will seek a win that would likely assure the Crimson Tide a 76th consecutive appearance in the top 10 spots of the AP Top 25 poll. If that happens, it would tie Oklahoma (and presumably Clemson) for the fifth-longest such streak in history. Michigan is trying to reach the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

OUTBACK BOWL

No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-3)

Time: Noon. TV: ESPN (34). Series: First meeting.

