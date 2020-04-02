You are the owner of this article.
Wintry mix overnight could lead to some slick spots in Lincoln area
Wintry mix overnight could lead to some slick spots in Lincoln area

Winter

Wintry mix this afternoon through Friday.

 National Weather Service Omaha/Valley

For those still commuting to work, the National Weather Service says to be cautious on Friday morning.

A cold front will move across Nebraska on Thursday, dropping temperatures and precipitation, some falling in the form of a wintry mix.

At 10 a.m., it was 61 degrees in Lincoln and 31 -- with light freezing drizzle falling -- in Grand Island.

Roads were reported as ice-covered north and west of Grand Island on Thursday morning.

Much of the state, minus areas of southeastern, southwestern and west-central Nebraska, is included in a winter weather advisory.

In Lincoln, the advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Thursday, but the change from rain to a wintry mix is not expected until overnight.

Little to no accumulation of ice or snow is expected in well-traveled areas. But the weather service cautioned that elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses and sidewalks may be slick until temperatures rebound on Friday afternoon.

