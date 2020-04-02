Wintry mix overnight could lead to some slick spots in Lincoln area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those still commuting to work, the National Weather Service says to be cautious on Friday morning.

A cold front will move across Nebraska on Thursday, dropping temperatures and precipitation, some falling in the form of a wintry mix.

At 10 a.m., it was 61 degrees in Lincoln and 31 -- with light freezing drizzle falling -- in Grand Island.

Roads were reported as ice-covered north and west of Grand Island on Thursday morning.

Much of the state, minus areas of southeastern, southwestern and west-central Nebraska, is included in a winter weather advisory.

In Lincoln, the advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Thursday, but the change from rain to a wintry mix is not expected until overnight.

Little to no accumulation of ice or snow is expected in well-traveled areas. But the weather service cautioned that elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses and sidewalks may be slick until temperatures rebound on Friday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.