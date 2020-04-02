Wintry mix overnight could lead to some slick spots in Lincoln area

For those still commuting to work, the National Weather Service says to be cautious on Friday morning.
A cold front will move across Nebraska on Thursday, dropping temperatures and precipitation, some falling in the form of a wintry mix.
At 10 a.m., it was 61 degrees in Lincoln and 31 -- with light freezing drizzle falling -- in Grand Island.
Roads were reported as ice-covered north and west of Grand Island on Thursday morning.
Much of the state, minus areas of southeastern, southwestern and west-central Nebraska, is included in a winter weather advisory.
In Lincoln, the advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Thursday, but the change from rain to a wintry mix is not expected until overnight.
Little to no accumulation of ice or snow is expected in well-traveled areas. But the weather service cautioned that elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses and sidewalks may be slick until temperatures rebound on Friday afternoon.
