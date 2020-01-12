You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln area
View Comments
editor's pick

Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln area

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln and Lancaster County until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory also covers Seward, Saline, Gage, and Jefferson counties.

The weather service said the Lincoln area can expect occasional freezing drizzle and light snow accumulating to about a quarter inch Sunday afternoon. Roads are likely to become slick, and light icing on windshields is likely.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Information on road conditions can be found by calling 511.

Weather logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News