Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln and Lancaster County until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory also covers Seward, Saline, Gage, and Jefferson counties.
The weather service said the Lincoln area can expect occasional freezing drizzle and light snow accumulating to about a quarter inch Sunday afternoon. Roads are likely to become slick, and light icing on windshields is likely.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Information on road conditions can be found by calling 511.
