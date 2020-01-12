Winter weather advisory extended until 9 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lincoln and Lancaster County until 9 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory also covers Seward, Saline, Gage, and Jefferson counties.
The weather service said the Lincoln area can expect occasional freezing drizzle and light snow accumulating to about a quarter inch Sunday afternoon and evening. Roads are likely to become slick, and light icing on windshields is likely.
At 4 p.m., 20 city crews began applying salt and brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Crews will remain on patrol overnight.
Shortly after 4 p.m., several accidents had been reported on Interstate 80 and Nebraska 2 in the Lincoln area.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Information on road conditions can be found by calling 511.
