Winter storm warning issued for Lincoln

The cold snap that has gripped Lincoln and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.
The mercury dipped to 16 degrees Wednesday morning for the second straight day. The temperature set a record low for the date, breaking the previous mark of 19 set in 2014.
It was the second day in a row with a record low -- Tuesday's 16 degrees tied a record set in 1950 -- and the third in less than a week.
While the record-setting morning cold is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.
The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm warning for Lancaster, Otoe and Sarpy counties, extending from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
According to the weather service, some areas could see 5-8 inches of snow.
"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said in a bulletin, adding that the heavy wet snow could damage trees and temporary tent facilities set up at coronavirus testing sites and outside hospitals.
A high of only 33 degrees is forecast in Lincoln on Thursday. The coldest high temperature ever recorded for the date is 39 in 2000.
Forecasters said the band of heaviest snowfall will be quite narrow, but 2-4 inches of snow are possible across a wide area of the state.
A number of counties are included in a winter weather advisory. Parts of far western Nebraska are in a winter storm warning, with 6-8 inches possible across the southern Panhandle.
Once the storm moves through, a warm-up is in the forecast.
The weather service says highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid-60s in Lincoln, with 70s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average high temperature for this time of year is 65 degrees, and the average low temperature is 40.
Photos: Nebraska snowstorms through history
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!