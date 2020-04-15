Winter storm warning issued for Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The cold snap that has gripped Lincoln and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.

The mercury dipped to 16 degrees Wednesday morning for the second straight day. The temperature set a record low for the date, breaking the previous mark of 19 set in 2014.

It was the second day in a row with a record low -- Tuesday's 16 degrees tied a record set in 1950 -- and the third in less than a week.

While the record-setting morning cold is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.

The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm warning for Lancaster, Otoe and Sarpy counties, extending from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the weather service, some areas could see 5-8 inches of snow.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said in a bulletin, adding that the heavy wet snow could damage trees and temporary tent facilities set up at coronavirus testing sites and outside hospitals.

A high of only 33 degrees is forecast in Lincoln on Thursday. The coldest high temperature ever recorded for the date is 39 in 2000.