Winter storm warning issued for Lincoln
breaking top story

Winter storm warning issued for Lincoln

Lincoln is likely to see a significant amount of snow, and possibly some ice, from a winter storm Tuesday.

How much snow, and the degree to which ice becomes a threat to travel and power outages, will depend on the storm's track and the temperature.

Most roads in Nebraska are considered "completely covered," and travel is becoming difficult, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning. Interstate 80 was closed in the Panhandle.

Lincoln was upgraded to a winter storm warning effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the area could see 4-7 inches of snow and up to 0.1 inches of ice.

Areas of Southeast Nebraska — where temperatures could be slightly warmer — could see a lot more ice.

Ice accumulations up to 0.15 inches are possible for Beatrice, while Falls City could see up to a quarter-inch of ice. Ice accumulation is likely to come after most of the snow has fallen as temperatures rise throughout the day Tuesday.

In Lincoln, forecasters are calling for only light snow by Tuesday morning, with the heavy snow — possibly 1 inch per hour — falling between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The snow could mix with freezing rain after 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb near 30 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 material spreaders are plowing arterial streets and applying salt as needed. Forty contractor plows have been activated.

According to the weather service, roads will be slick and winds up to 25 mph in some locations could lead to reduced visibility. Heavy snow and/or significant icing also could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Sunny skies will return Wednesday.

Matt Olberding

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

