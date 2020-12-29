Winter storm warning expanded to include Lincoln, 8 inches possible in some areas

A winter storm dropped up to 6 inches of snow in some areas of Nebraska overnight, and with more on the way, forecasters upgraded advisories to winter storm warning covering a large area of the state.

How much snow falls, and the degree to which ice becomes a threat to travel and power outages, will depend on the storm's track and the temperature.

As of 9 a.m., most roads in Nebraska are considered "completely covered," and travel is becoming difficult, the National Weather Service said. Some highways in western Nebraska were closed Tuesday morning, including both Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to 14 crashes and 30 motorists needing assistance by 9 a.m. Lincoln Police had only responded to four accidents as of 10 a.m.

Snowfall totals by mid-morning included 6 inches at Ord, 5 inches at Central City, 4.1 inches at Seward and 3.3 inches at Waverly.

The Lincoln area, now covered by the winter storm warning, could see 4-7 inches of snow and up to 0.1 inches of ice, forecasters said.

Areas of Southeast Nebraska — where temperatures could be slightly warmer — could see a lot more ice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}