Wind-whipped snow arrives in Lincoln; crashes shut down I-80 in central Nebraska

A powerful winter storm dropped mostly light snow across Nebraska on Wednesday, but gusty winds combined with the white stuff to cause dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions for several hours following a crash west of North Platte. Early Wednesday, a crash disrupted I-80 in the Kearney area.

In Lincoln, light snow arrived by mid-morning, contributing to a few crashes on city streets.

The winter weather arrived a day after Lincoln reached 63 degrees. On Wednesday, Lincoln was included in a winter storm warning, with blizzard warnings posted for areas to the north and west of the Capital City.

At noon, Verdigre reported 3-4 inches of snow with blizzard conditions reported across north-central Nebraska.

Ord reported a wind gust of 76 mph, with strong winds observed from border to border, including 68 mph gusts in Valentine, 67 mph in North Platte, 62 mph in Sidney and 60 mph in Norfolk.

At noon in Lincoln, the airport reported a temperature of 23 degrees with a 47 mph wind gust. The temperature tumbled from 54 degrees at 1 a.m.

