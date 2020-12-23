Whiteout conditions lead to crash shutting down I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha

A powerful winter storm dropped mostly light snow across Nebraska on Wednesday, but gusty winds combined with the white stuff to cause dangerous driving conditions in some areas.
Just after 4 p.m., westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Mahoney State Park and the Waverly interchange after a crash.
Just after 2:30 p.m., Interstate 80 was closed to westbound traffic between York and Kearney due to several crashes involving multiple vehicles.
Traffic is also shutdown on several major highways in central Nebraska, including U.S. 34 between Hastings and Grand Island, U.S. 34 between York and Grand Island and U.S. 30 between Kearney and Grand Island. In northeast Nebraska, U.S. 81 is closed north of Norfolk.
Earlier, Interstate 80 was closed in both directions for several hours following a crash west of North Platte that involved at least one fatality.
In Lincoln, light snow arrived by mid-morning, contributing to an increasing number of crashes on city streets.
The winter weather arrived a day after Lincoln reached 63 degrees. On Wednesday, Lincoln was included in a winter storm warning, with blizzard warnings posted for areas to the north and west of the Capital City.
By Wednesday afternoon, Kilgore saw 5 inches of snow and Verdigre reported 3-4 inches with blizzard conditions reported across north-central Nebraska.
Ord reported a wind gust of 76 mph, with strong winds observed from border to border, including 70 mph gusts in McCook, 68 mph in Valentine, 67 mph in North Platte, 62 mph in Sidney and 60 mph in Norfolk.
At 4 p.m. in Lincoln, the airport reported a temperature of 21 degrees with a 49 mph wind gust. The temperature tumbled from 54 degrees at 1 a.m.
The City of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were out applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. They'll be joined by 20 plow crews as snow accumulates.
The winter storm warning extends through 9 p.m.
Forecasters said skies will clear by Thursday morning, but the high temperature on Christmas Eve will hold near 23 in Lincoln. That means any snow that falls Wednesday should stick around until Christmas Day.
However, it won't stay for long. The forecast high for Friday is 44, followed by temperatures in the mid-40s on Saturday.
