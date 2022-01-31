Where's all the snow? Lincoln at its lowest mark for snowfall in 61 years

If you like snow, then Lincoln's winter has been a failure so far.

The city received only 2.9 inches of the white stuff in January, which, coupled with the 0.8 inches it got in December, gives it 3.7 inches for the season.

That’s only about one-quarter the amount of snow that usually falls by the end of January. It’s also the least amount of snow at this point in the season in more than 60 years.

The last time Lincoln had so little snow by the end of January was the winter of 1960-61, when only 2.7 inches had fallen, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's climate records.

Lincoln is not alone in its lack of snow. Much of eastern Nebraska has seen snow deficits of anywhere from 6 inches to more than a foot so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said a big reason why is warm, dry conditions over the central part of the U.S, especially extending south from Nebraska.

"For October through December of this year, Nebraska and the southern Plains has seen the warmest conditions on record," Shulski said in an email. "Nebraska is also on the northern flank of a below-normal precipitation signature extending across the southern Plains."

She noted that early winter snowfall totals have been variable over the past several years. This is the fourth time in six years Lincoln has had less than 10 inches of snow by the end of January. The other two seasons, it had more than 25.

Shulski also pointed out the longer-term trends that show Lincoln is getting warmer from November-January with slightly lower snow totals.

Not only has there been very little snow so far this winter, there's been very little precipitation overall.

Lincoln ended January with 0.28 inches of precipitation, less than half the normal amount. The month was the third in a row with below-normal totals.

Since the beginning of November, Lincoln has received only 1.02 inches of precipitation, which is more than 2 inches below normal.

Late last week, forecasts were showing the possibility of significant snowfall in the Lincoln area Tuesday night into Wednesday, but those projections have now moved the storm system farther south, and the city is now forecast to receive an inch or less of snow.

The main effect of the system locally will be much-colder temperatures, with highs around 20 and lows around zero Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chills could drop to near minus-20 Thursday morning.

The longer-term forecast calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation through the first half of February.

Shulski said conditions do not seem favorable for changing the current dry pattern in much of the state. The latest Drought Monitor from UNL shows 91% of Nebraska is abnormally dry, with 35% in some level of drought, and longer-term climate models are showing it's likely drought conditions will intensify in those areas this year.

Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, is the only place where moisture conditions are considered normal, and Shulski said soil moisture reserves in those areas "are not in a bad place."

"However, preparation and planning for a dry start to the growing season would be wise," she said."

