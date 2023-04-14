8:40 p.m. Update: The storm is peaking across Lancaster County now. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to penny size hail are possible. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

7:55 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for western Lancaster County until 8:45 p.m. Friday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. This storm is forecast to move over downtown Lincoln in the next hour. Remain indoors until this storm passes.