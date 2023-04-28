Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in the late afternoon! Track all the changes in our weekend forecast video.
Today in history: April 28
1945: Benito Mussolini
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
1947: Kon-Tiki
In 1947, a six-man expedition set out from Peru aboard a balsa wood raft named the Kon-Tiki on a 101-day journey across the Pacific Ocean to the Polynesian Islands.
1952: Matthew B. Ridgway.
In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Supreme Allied commander in Europe; he was succeeded by Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway.
1965: Lyndon B. Johnson
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered U.S. Marines to the Dominican Republic to protect American citizens and interests in the face of a civil war.
1967: Muhammad Ali
In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
1980: Jimmy Carter
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)
1986: Chernobyl
In 1986, the Soviet Union informed the world of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.
1990: A Chorus Line
In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway.
2001: Dennis Tito
In 2001, a Russian rocket lifted off from Central Asia bearing the first space tourist, California businessman Dennis Tito, and two cosmonauts on a journey to the international space station.
