Recipe roundup: Classic recipes to try this spring
This week's recipe roundup is filled with classic (or retro, depending on your view) favorites. Think casseroles, picnic salads and more.
This light, colorful gratin can be made year-round. Just substitute canned diced and drained tomatoes if fresh tomatoes are not at their prime.
Take it easy for dinner tonight with this delicious meal that’ s ready in a flash. Ritz cracker chicken takes ho-hum boneless, skinless chicken breasts and two common pantry staples— mayonnaise and Ritz crackers— and turns them into a crisp and juicy main dish. It’ s a chicken dinner that you’ ll find yourself making again and again.
In this baked asparagus recipe, tender-crisp asparagus spears are smothered with a creamy cheese sauce, then the casserole is topped with crispy panko breadcrumbs.
These baked carrots fries are a playful alternative to potato fries or sweet potato fries, and are an easy way to add a vegetable to your family’s plate. They’re crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and just begging for your favorite dipping sauce.
The inspiration for this stir-fry: curried noodles from our local takeout shop. The combination of crisp-crunchy vegetables with tender noodles pleases the whole family. For seasoning, simply mix bottled curry powder with chicken broth, garlic and ginger.
Make no mistake, country-style ribs are not really ribs. Instead, they are rib-size cuts from the shoulder end of the pork loin. The meaty pieces need less cooking time than ribs.
Variations abound for a fruit-flecked salad that evolved from a three-ingredient dessert.