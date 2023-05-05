Fried fish tacos are a favorite seafood dish in our house, especially when cod is on sale at my local grocery. Every once in a while, though, I load my flour or corn tortillas with fried shrimp instead. It’s just as flavorful as fish, but somehow feels more festive. It’s easy to prepare and cooks up even faster than fish. Sometimes I simply toss the shrimp in a little flour to make it crunchy, ...