5 taco recipes to make this week
This week's recipe roundup is all about tacos — fish tacos, pork tacos, taco dip, etc. — which is perfect if you're preparing for a Cinco de Mayo celebration (or really just anytime).
There aren't enough good things to be said about tacos — they're delicious, easy to make and completely customizable based on your flavor preferences.
Do you know the meaning of Cinco de Mayo? It’s a holiday that commemorates when the Mexican army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla against overwhelming odds in 1862. Puebla and many U.S. cities have huge celebrations with parades, festivals and dancing. And, of course, food.
Fried fish tacos are a favorite seafood dish in our house, especially when cod is on sale at my local grocery. Every once in a while, though, I load my flour or corn tortillas with fried shrimp instead. It’s just as flavorful as fish, but somehow feels more festive. It’s easy to prepare and cooks up even faster than fish. Sometimes I simply toss the shrimp in a little flour to make it crunchy, ...
Sometimes you don’t really have time to prepare snacks with elaborate steps. So why not put together two of your favorite game day foods in one dish: taco dip.
Whether you make chalupas, sopes or tacos, any of these recipes would be a perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
When you think about tequila, your first thought is probably of a margarita. But there are plenty of other refreshing cocktails you can make with tequila that don't require a cocktail shaker or a variety of ingredients. Enter: the paloma.