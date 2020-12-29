 Skip to main content
Weather closings, cancellations, postponements Tuesday
Weather closings, cancellations, postponements Tuesday

Closed sign

Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com

* Food Bank of Lincoln closed; food distribution at Lincoln North Star canceled.

* Test Nebraska sites: Lincoln and Oak View (Omaha) sites are operating at reduced capacity; Nebraska City, O'Neill, Bassett, Beatrice, Auburn and Norfolk sites closed on Tuesday. Sites in Nebraska City, Cozad, York and Valentine also will be closed Wednesday.

* Willard Community Center closed at noon.

* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum closed.

* Harbor Coffeehouse closed.

