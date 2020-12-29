Weather closings, cancellations, postponements Tuesday

Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com
* Food Bank of Lincoln closed; food distribution at Lincoln North Star canceled.
* Test Nebraska sites: Lincoln and Oak View (Omaha) sites are operating at reduced capacity; Nebraska City, O'Neill, Bassett, Beatrice, Auburn and Norfolk sites closed on Tuesday. Sites in Nebraska City, Cozad, York and Valentine also will be closed Wednesday.
* Willard Community Center closed at noon.
* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum closed.
* Harbor Coffeehouse closed.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.