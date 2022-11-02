Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
