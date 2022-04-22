Watch now: Update on Nebraska's severe weather threat Friday night and Saturday

The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information on both severe weather chances.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
