Watch now: Tracking our weekend rain chances in southeast Nebraska

Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast video.

Have you ever received a weather warning on your phone…and then nothing happened? You’re not alone! There are multiple issues with the government’s Wireless Emergency Alerts and alerts sent out by weather apps that make them less accurate than they should be. We dive into those issues and what you can do to avoid being over warned in the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast.