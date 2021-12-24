Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather
- Matt Holiner
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
- Updated
THE LATEST: Storms have moved east of Lancaster County, leaving behind reports of downed trees, toppled power lines and damage to an apartment complex roof.
- Updated
Less that 100 outages remained as of 11 a.m. in Lincoln, but several thousand other people in Southeast Nebraska remained in the dark Thursday morning.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Historically long stretches of record-breaking ocean heat and loss of sea ice have fundamentally changed the North Pacific and Arctic ocean ecosystem.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.