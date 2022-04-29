 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Tornado watch issued for portions of central and eastern Nebraska

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for portions of central and eastern Nebraska. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner the latest information on the timing and impacts.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. If a tornado warning is issued, it's time to take shelter. Watch this video for tips on the best way to stay safe during a tornado.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

