It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise Tuesday in southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Nearly 85% of the state is now in at least moderate drought, including most of Lancaster County.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.