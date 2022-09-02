Watch now: Southeast Nebraska Labor Day weekend forecast

Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend in our latest forecast video.

Since late July, there’s been a wave of flash flooding events across the U.S. As the climate warms, flooding is becoming more common and more extreme. In this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team takes a deeper dive into why this is, what’s expected in the future, and what can be done to limit the impacts.