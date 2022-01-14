Watch now: Snow and strong winds return to Eastern Nebraska

While the latest winter storm will bring the biggest impacts to Iowa today, Eastern Nebraska will not be left unscathed. A light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible early this morning, but precipitation is expected to be all rain during the late morning and early afternoon.

In the late afternoon, though, rain will begin transitioning to snow. This transition is expected to occur first near the Iowa-Nebraska border, where temperatures will be a little cooler today. The farther west you live, the longer the transition to snow will take and the less precipitation you'll see in general.

The transition from rain to snow will finish up early this evening, and it will be all snow for the rest of the night. Snow could be heavy in spots, especially closer to the Nebraska-Iowa border. Winds will also be quite strong, gusting 35 to 45 mph. The combination of falling and blowing snow will cause some roads to become snow covered and greatly reduce visibility.