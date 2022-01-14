Watch now: Snow and strong winds return to Eastern Nebraska

While the latest winter storm will bring the biggest impacts to Iowa today, Eastern Nebraska will not be left unscathed. A light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible early this morning, but precipitation is expected to be all rain during the late morning and early afternoon.
In the late afternoon, though, rain will begin transitioning to snow. This transition is expected to occur first near the Iowa-Nebraska border, where temperatures will be a little cooler today. The farther west you live, the longer the transition to snow will take and the less precipitation you'll see in general.
The transition from rain to snow will finish up early this evening, and it will be all snow for the rest of the night. Snow could be heavy in spots, especially closer to the Nebraska-Iowa border. Winds will also be quite strong, gusting 35 to 45 mph. The combination of falling and blowing snow will cause some roads to become snow covered and greatly reduce visibility.
After midnight, snow will become less widespread across Eastern Nebraska. All snow is expected to exit the area during the early morning hours Saturday. Temperatures will be falling throughout the night, and we'll be waking up to temperatures in the low teens Saturday morning. Factor in the wind, and "feels like" temperatures will be just below zero.
When it's all said and done, Grand Island and Kearney will probably only end up with a dusting to 1 inch of snow. Snow totals will be higher to the east. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lincoln and areas east. Lincoln's snow total will range from 1 to 3 inches. For Omaha and Council Bluffs, an early transition to snow could result in up to 5 inches for the area. A later transition could mean no more than 2 inches falls.
With rain and snow around, the evening commute will likely be slowed down today. If possible, avoid travel during the late afternoon, evening and overnight hours. If you do venture out, give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance and be prepared for low visibility and some snow covered roads.
Friday's Forecast
Grand Island/Kearney
- Few Morning Rain Showers, Scattered Afternoon Rain Showers
- Becoming Windy, Gusts Around 35 mph
- High Temperature: 46
Lincoln
- Isolated Morning Rain Showers, Afternoon Rain Showers Likely
- Becoming Breezy, Gusts Around 25 mph
- High Temperature: 43
Omaha-Council Bluffs
- Scattered Morning Wintry Mix, Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers Likely
- Becoming Breezy, Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temperature: 38
Friday Night's Forecast
Grand Island/Kearney
- Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Early, Isolated Snow Showers Late
- Very Windy, Gusts Around 45 mph
- Low Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -3
Lincoln
- Rain/Snow Showers Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late
- Very Windy, Gusts Around 40 mph
- Low Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -2
Omaha-Council Bluffs
- Rain/Snow Showers Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late
- Windy, Gusts Around 35 mph
- Low Temp: 12, Wind Chill: -2
Saturday's Forecast
Grand Island/Kearney
- Mostly Sunny
- Windy, Gusts Around 35 mph
- High Temperature: 27, Wind Chill: 18
Lincoln
- Few Early Morning Snow Flurries, Then Partly Cloudy
- Windy, Gusts Around 35 mph
- High Temp: 22, Wind Chill: 11
Omaha-Council Bluffs
- Partly Cloudy
- Windy, Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temp: 20, Wind Chill: 9
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.