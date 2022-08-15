As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms and flooding in Nebraska through Monday night
- Matt Holiner
