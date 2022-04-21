Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday

Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Nebraska
- Scottsbluff
- North Platte
- Kearney
- Grand Island
- York
- Columbus
- Beatrice
- Lincoln
- Fremont
- Omaha
- Council Bluffs
- Conditions
- Commute
- Meteorologist
- Temperatures
- Temperature
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Spring
- April
- Outlook
- Update
- Meteorology
- Shower
- Showers
- Rain
- Windy
- Breezy
- Warm
- Mild
- Cold Front
- Gusts
- Strong
- Storms
- Thunderstorms
- Lightning
- Thunder
- Heavy
- Chance
- Storm
- Severe
- Hail
- Damaging
- Threat
- Tornado
- Tornadoes
- Record
- High
- Fog
- Threats
- Foggy
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today