Watch now: Severe storms possible both Friday and Saturday in Nebraska

While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Watch our latest forecast video for everything you need to know about the wild weather across Nebraska this weekend.

With tornadoes a possibility, it's important to remember the difference between the different types of tornado alerts. Check out this video for a quick reminder.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

