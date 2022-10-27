Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Scattered showers in southeast Nebraska Thursday
- Matt Holiner
