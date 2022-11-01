It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast video.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Nebraska
- York
- Columbus
- Beatrice
- Lincoln
- Fremont
- Omaha
- Council Bluffs
- Conditions
- Commute
- Meteorologist
- Temperatures
- Temperature
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Outlook
- Update
- Details
- Information
- Meteorology
- October
- Southeast Nebraska
- Southeastern Nebraska
- Cloud Cover
- Fall
- Autumn
- Halloween
- Trick Or Treat
- Trick Or Treating
- Chance
- Rain
- Gusts
- Breezy
- Chilly
- Cool
- Mild
- Warm
- Above Normal
- Nice
- Pleasant
- Candy
- Southeast
- Video
- Temp
- November
- Usual
- Detail
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today