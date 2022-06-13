 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Record breaking heat Monday, small chance of severe storms Tuesday in Nebraska

Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. We've got everything you need to know in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

