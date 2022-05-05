 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain likely in eastern Nebraska today, warmer temperatures for all Friday

Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

