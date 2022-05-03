 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Quick dry out, but showers and storms return to Nebraska tonight and Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest forecast update.

Plus, episode three of our new weather podcast, "Across the Sky," has been released! Listen as the meteorologists of the Lee Weather Team share their tornado stories from across the country and some valuable safety advice.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County

Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County

Lincoln got more than 2.5 inches of rain Thursday night and Friday morning, and it could get another inch or more Friday night. Hail, strong winds and even a few tornadoes also are possible.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News