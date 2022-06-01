Watch now: One more chance of rain Wednesday in Nebraska

A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. See when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.

Plus, it’s the first day of hurricane season, and that’s what the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast is all about. Learn what’s concerning meteorologists the most and what efforts are being made to keep more people safe as another active season begins.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.