 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Get the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely in our weekend weather update.

5 summer-ready recipes to try this week

Summer is here, unofficially at least. So this week's recipe roundup features meals that are perfect for the warm weather ahead.

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers
Food and Cooking
AP

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Fire up the grills; Memorial Day weekend fast approaches. We’re gathering outside to sear some steaks and toast summer’s arrival.

The Kitchn: This mixed grill will be the star of your summer party spread
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: This mixed grill will be the star of your summer party spread

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

With sausage, halloumi, pita bread, veggies, and more, this spread isn’t just a combination of my favorite grilled foods — it’s a strategic assortment of flavors and textures that guarantees every bite is delicious.

This springtime lasagna offers warm-weather appeal
Food and Cooking
AP

This springtime lasagna offers warm-weather appeal

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Omitting meat and heavy melting cheese, and swapping in roasted vegetables, gives the classic crowd-pleaser some warm weather appeal.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News