breaking top story

Watch Now: Lincoln could nearly match winter snow total overnight

  Updated
Snowfall predictions for Lincoln have been trending down, but residents still could see as much snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning as they've dealt with all winter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting 2-4 inches for the Lincoln area. So far this winter, the city's official snow total is just 4.8 inches.

A winter weather advisory was set to go into effect at 6 p.m. and extend through 6 p.m. Thursday. Areas just south of Lincoln, including Gage and Saline counties, were facing a winter storm warning. Areas along the Kansas-Nebraska border were expected to see higher amounts of snow, up to 8 inches in some areas.

The weather service said the heaviest snow is likely to fall between 2 and 8 a.m., and the biggest hazard in the Lincoln area is likely to be slick roads during the Thursday morning commute. Forecasters said roads will become partially to completely snow covered overnight, especially south of Interstate 80. Winds up to 20 mph could hamper visibility as fans head to Thursday games at the state high school basketball tournament.

Whatever snow falls will be followed by temperatures well below normal, with the high Thursday only expected to reach 27 degrees in Lincoln. It will struggle to reach the low 30s Friday, with temperatures bottoming out near zero Saturday morning.

The good news is that a rapid warmup is in store starting Sunday. After a high near 40 on Saturday, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s Sunday, the upper 50s Monday and the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

