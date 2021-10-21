Watch now: La Nina puts a wrench in attempts to forecast Lincoln's winter weather

November was warmer than normal and there was virtually no snow. December and January were warmer than normal, too, but they also were very snowy, with nearly 30 inches falling over the two months, including the city's second-largest one-day snowfall of 14.5 inches on Jan. 25.

Then came a brutal February, during which Lincoln had its second-coldest daily temperature ever recorded along with more than 16 inches of snow for the month.

NOAA's Jon Gottschalck said La Nina's winter effects are often more pronounced later in winter, particularly in January, February and March.

One piece of good news, though: "double-dip" La Ninas, as he referred to them, are often weaker in the second year.

Gottschalck, who is chief of the operational prediction branch of the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said the last three times there have been back-to-back La Ninas, the second one has been milder.

Whether that will be the case this year is anybody's guess.

October has been warm so far, with temperatures running about 4 degrees above normal. Lincoln also has not yet had a freeze — though there is a frost advisory in effect Friday morning — the latest it's gone without seeing a freezing temperature since 2007.