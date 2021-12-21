To see the historical chance of a white Christmas at more locations and across the country, check out this website: Interactive map: Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
- Matt Holiner
THE LATEST: Storms have moved east of Lancaster County, leaving behind reports of downed trees, toppled power lines and damage to an apartment complex roof.
Less that 100 outages remained as of 11 a.m. in Lincoln, but several thousand other people in Southeast Nebraska remained in the dark Thursday morning.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.