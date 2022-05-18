Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday

Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Full details in our updated forecast video.

Plus, the latest episode of the "Across the Sky" weather podcast is out! Tornadoes pose a greater threat to some people than others. The Lee Weather Team takes an in-depth look at who is most vulnerable and what can be done to protect them.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

