Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska

Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Get the latest information in our weather update.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Plus, a new episode of “Across the Sky” is out. This week the Lee Weather Team counts down the top 10 tornado myths. Don’t be fooled by these again! Give the podcast a listen and get the real facts on tornadoes.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

