Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Hot and breezy Thursday in southeast Nebraska, cold front on the way
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Nearly 85% of the state is now in at least moderate drought, including most of Lancaster County.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.